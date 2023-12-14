PVAS offering vouchers to encourage pet adoptions

Stray animals are a big problem across the Rio Grande Valley.

Local shelters are always looking for donations or adoptions, but before you adopt a new family member, you need to be ready.

The responsibility and commitment is something that Palm Valley Animal Society wants everyone to keep in mind.

Right now, PVAS has close to a thousand pets at their shelter and this Christmas, they're encouraging people to adopt.

But you need to have a plan. PVAS says every year, pets are given as gifts and end up right back at the shelter.

"They go through a lot of trauma as it is coming into our shelters. Finding a loving family, thinking 'this is it, I'm home.' and then coming back, they're scared," Spokesperson for PVAS Adriana Gonzales said.

To try and prevent animals from ending up at the shelter, PVAS is offering something new this year.

They're selling vouchers that can be given as Christmas gifts so that your friends can come to the shelter and find a pet that meets their needs.

"This helps get a wonderful gift for someone, but at the same time they come into our shelters, see the animals that we have and make the perfect choice for them and their lifestyle," Gonzales said.

The vouchers can be picked at either PVAS shelter listed below. They range from $50 to $250.

Palm Valley Animal Society, Edinburg locations:

2501 west Trenton Road

2451 north U.S. Expressway 281