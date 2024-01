PVAS plans 50th annual Puppy Love fundraiser

The Palm Valley Animal Society works hard to find forever homes for cats and dogs in their shelters.

PVAS Board Secretary Keely Lewis joins Channel 5's Dina Herrera Garza to give more details about the fundraiser, called The Golden Gala, and how the community can get involved.

The fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 17 at the McAllen Convention Center.

For more information, click here.