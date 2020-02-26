Queen Isabella Causeway reopens after temporary closure

UPDATE (11:04 a.m.): The Texas Department of Transportation announced the Queen Isabella Causeway has reopened.

The agency says crews are still reviewing the alert system.

------

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – There has been an interruption in the fiber optic cable connected to the emergency system on the bridge.

The Texas Department of Transportation says no accident or damage occurred to any structures. They are figuring out the reason for the interruption, but most likely from wind.

Bridge is expected to be closed for about an hour. Crews are working on it now.