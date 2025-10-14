x

Quinta Mazatlán in McAllen to host Sticks and Bones Halloween Trail

Quinta Mazatlán in McAllen to host Sticks and Bones Halloween Trail
3 hours 58 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, October 14 2025 Oct 14, 2025 October 14, 2025 6:21 PM October 14, 2025 in News - Local

Spooky season is here, and you're going to want to check out the Sticks and Bones Trail at Quinta Mazatlán in McAllen.

It's been transformed into a family-friendly Halloween extravaganza.

Quinta Mazatlán Marketing and Events Supervisor Samantha Gutierrez speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about all the attractions they'll have along the trail.

The Sticks and Bones Halloween Trail is scheduled for October 25 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days