Quinta Mazatlán in McAllen to host Sticks and Bones Halloween Trail

Spooky season is here, and you're going to want to check out the Sticks and Bones Trail at Quinta Mazatlán in McAllen.

It's been transformed into a family-friendly Halloween extravaganza.

Quinta Mazatlán Marketing and Events Supervisor Samantha Gutierrez speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about all the attractions they'll have along the trail.

The Sticks and Bones Halloween Trail is scheduled for October 25 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For tickets and more information, click here.