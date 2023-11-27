Race and fun run to help benefit Make-A-Wish Rio Grande Valley

The Make-A-Wish Rio Grande Valley is holding Wish Upon A Star 5K Race and 1K Fun Run to help benefit their foundation.

Make-A-Wish RGV President Becky Gearhart gives more information about the event, including the different prizes that will be handed out and how it will benefit the local Make-A-Wish foundation.

The race will take place at 1 Rancho Viejo Drive in Rancho Viejo and the start time is 8 a.m. The deadline to register is Friday, Dec. 1.

