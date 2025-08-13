Rate increase announced for Magic Valley customers

Magic Valley Electric Cooperative customers will soon pay more monthly.

A notice sent to MVEC customers said a rate increase of over 6% will go into effect on Oct. 1, 2025.

On average, customers will pay $12 more per month, but it could be more depending on usage.

MVEC communications manager Juan Hermosillo said this would be the first rate increase since 2018. The rate increase is needed to cover the cost of operations, Hermosillo said.

“The cost of all these materials, labor, and fleet continues to go up,” Hermosillo said. “We need to adjust to maintain good business."

Hermosillo said in the future, electricity rates could change again.

“It's been almost every eight years, or it's going to be whenever there is a huge fluctuation in inflation,” Hermosillo said. “It doesn't have to go up. It can go down."

MVEC is encouraging customers with questions about the increase to call them.

