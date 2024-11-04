Raymondville Bearkat Band 3A Area Champs
The Raymondville Bearkat Band has made history becoming the 3A Area Champs advancing to the State Championships that will take place in San Antonio on November 6th.
"We know the mentality of what it means to make district and this year we are pushing for a top 3." said Senior Band Member Oscar Garcia.
