Raymondville Bearkat Band 3A Area Champs

2 hours 29 minutes 59 seconds ago Sunday, November 03 2024 Nov 3, 2024 November 03, 2024 11:45 PM November 03, 2024 in Sports

The Raymondville Bearkat Band has made history becoming the 3A Area Champs advancing to the State Championships that will take place in San Antonio on November 6th. 

"We know the mentality of what it means to make district and this year we are pushing for a top 3." said Senior Band Member Oscar Garcia.

