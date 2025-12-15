Missing Los Fresnos man found dead

Michael Sanders. Photo credit: Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

A missing man last seen on Sunday in his home in Los Fresnos was found dead, Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Trevino announced.

Foul play is being ruled out, Trevino added.

According to a previous news release, local law enforcement agencies were searching for 24-year-old Michael Sanders, who was last seen Sunday morning at 33679 Track 43 Road in Los Fresnos.

Sanders has a mental disability, Trevino added.

"Unfortunately, he was found on a farm field deceased," Trevino said on Monday night.

Additional details were not provided.