Raymondville ISD student taken into custody for terroristic threat, district says

**This story has been updated throughout**

A student at the Raymondville Independent School District was taken into custody for making a terroristic threat, according to the district.

The Raymondville ISD Police Department was investigating a report that the student allegedly made a threat against a school official.

The district said the student allegedly made the threat on September 5, but was reported on Monday morning. The incident occurred off-campus and outside of school hours.

At no time was there an imminent danger to students or staff, according to the district.