Raymondville police investigating fatal shooting

Photo credit: MGN Online

One person is dead following a Tuesday evening shooting in Raymondville, according to the city’s police chief.

Raymondville Police Chief Uvaldo Zamora confirmed police are investigating the fatal shooting that happened at around 7:45 p.m. at the 800 block of West Tampico Avenue.

There are no suspects at this time and police can't release the victim's identity yet, Zamora added.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.