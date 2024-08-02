x

Realizan evento de degustación de postres en Edinburg

1 hour 37 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, August 02 2024 Aug 2, 2024 August 02, 2024 2:16 PM August 02, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Kimberly Vega, especialista en reclutamiento, visita Noticias RGV para informar sobre la labor de 'Girl Scouts Of Greater South Texas' en la comunidad del Valle y de los próximos eventos que realizarán. 

¿Quiere formar parte de este increíble evento como patrocinador o asistente? Las entradas individuales cuestan $150, comuníquese con aluevano@gsgst.org para obtener más información.

Ubicación: Centro de conferencias de Edinburg en Renaissance

Fecha: 9 de agosto

Para más información, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

