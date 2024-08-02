Realizan evento de degustación de postres en Edinburg
Kimberly Vega, especialista en reclutamiento, visita Noticias RGV para informar sobre la labor de 'Girl Scouts Of Greater South Texas' en la comunidad del Valle y de los próximos eventos que realizarán.
¿Quiere formar parte de este increíble evento como patrocinador o asistente? Las entradas individuales cuestan $150, comuníquese con aluevano@gsgst.org para obtener más información.
Ubicación: Centro de conferencias de Edinburg en Renaissance
Fecha: 9 de agosto
Para más información, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
