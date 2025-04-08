Realizan programa recreativo para niños en McAllen
El Boys & Girls Club de McAllen realiza esta semana dos eventos deportivos recreativos.
-Miércoles, 9 de abril, PONY International Softball World Series Conferencia de Prensa, 9:30 a.m. en nuestro Centro de Roney, 4501 N 34th St | McAllen, TX 78504.
-Jueves, 10 de abril, Community Easter Egg Hunt, 6:00 p.m. en nuestro recién adquirido Southside Center, formalmente conocido como Bonham Elementary, 2501 Jordan Rd W. | McAllen, TX 78503.
Invitado: Gustavo Sustaita, director de Artes Escénicas.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Made in the 956: San Isidro ISD student recognized through writing
-
Applications to help Harlingen small businesses recover from flood damage now open
-
Records reveal woman killed in deadly Alamo shooting was suspect's ex-girlfriend
-
City of Pharr conducts survey on economic development and planning
-
Hidalgo ISD exploring legal options following Progreso ISD's disqualification from soccer playoffs
Sports Video
-
UTRGV football gearing up for inaugural spring game on April 17
-
Houston Cougars devastated after falling to Florida in national championship game
-
Houston's Kelvin Sampson can become oldest head coach to win National Championship...
-
The Vaqueros drop game two of the doubleheader to Northwestern State
-
National Championship Game Preview - Houston Vs. Florida