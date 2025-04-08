x

Realizan programa recreativo para niños en McAllen

6 hours 25 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, April 08 2025 Apr 8, 2025 April 08, 2025 10:47 AM April 08, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

El Boys & Girls Club de McAllen realiza esta semana dos eventos deportivos recreativos. 

-Miércoles, 9 de abril, PONY International Softball World Series Conferencia de Prensa, 9:30 a.m. en nuestro Centro de Roney, 4501 N 34th St | McAllen, TX 78504.

-Jueves, 10 de abril, Community Easter Egg Hunt, 6:00 p.m. en nuestro recién adquirido Southside Center, formalmente conocido como Bonham Elementary, 2501 Jordan Rd W. | McAllen, TX 78503.

Invitado: Gustavo Sustaita, director de Artes Escénicas.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

