Record heat is killing stray animals, experts say

As the temperatures increase, animals continue to be left out of the street to fend for themselves, with many worried they're out there suffering and possibly dying because of this hot weather.

In May, the Channel 5 News station in Weslaco recorded eight of the hottest days ever.

Old and young animals are most at risk, according to the Rio Rico Veterinary Hospital in Mercedes.

Veterinarian Jack Valerius says during this time, outdoor animals will struggle to find food — and will be hard-pressed to find standing pools of water.

“The young animals are the ones that don't always have the experience to know when to quit,” Valerius said. “And so they could over-exhaust themselves by going too long before they get a break, or take a break."

Over at the Palm Valley Animal Society shelter in Edinburg, staff and volunteers are putting out ice and running hoses to keep the kennels cool.

