Records: Driver in April crash in McAllen arrested on smuggling charges

The 22-year-old driver authorities say crashed his vehicle in McAllen following an April 18 law enforcement pursuit is expected to face human smuggling charges in connection with the crash, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Luis Ruiz-Valadez was taken into custody Wednesday on those charges, according to a news release.

As previously reported, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red Ford-150 pick-up truck when the driver evaded law enforcement and crashed into a concrete barrier on the expressway.

PREVIOUS STORY: DPS pursuit ends in single-vehicle crash, four immigrants being detained in McAllen

DPS arrested the driver, who was identified as Ruiz-Valadez, and found four immigrants in the vehicle who were released to the custody of U.S. Border Patrol.

According to the U.S. Attorney General’s office, the chase started when authorities observed several subjects breach the border wall near Hidalgo and run to a nearby parking lot.

According to a criminal complaint, the four immigrants got into the truck driven by Ruiz-Valadez.

Records indicate Ruiz-Valadez is in custody pending a detention hearing set for Friday.

Ruiz-Valadez faces up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted.