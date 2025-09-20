Records: Employees at Donna drive-thru sold $40 worth of cocaine to undercover officers

Employees at a Donna drive-thru that was the target of a Sept. 11 drug bust sold $40 of cocaine to undercover agents with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission prior to the raid, according to criminal complaints obtained by Channel 5 News.

Nicolasa Limon Lopez, Milagros Aide Ruiz and Esmeralda Guerra were arrested on multiple drug charges following the Sept. 11 raid at Pechocho's Drive-Thru, located at 1241 East Bus. 83.

A fourth individual, Ismael Herrera, was arrested Wednesday at the business on charges of possession of marijuana and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, according to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fourth suspect arrested following drug bust at Donna drive-thru

Herrera was identified in the criminal complaints as the owner of the drive-thru business that’s also known as “El Jakalito.”

According to the complaints, TABC officers received information from the Donna Police Department on Aug. 8 of drugs being sold at the business by employees there.

TABC officers conducted two separate undercover operations at the business on Aug. 15 and Sept. 3.

Agents purchased beer and, on both occasions, requested “dos deices,” which the complaints say is “Spanish slang for two $10 baggies of cocaine.”

Ruiz and Guerra were identified as the Pechocho’s employees who provided two “baggies containing a white powdery substance,” during the undercover operations, the complaints say.

A combined 2.4 grams of cocaine were purchased in the undercover operations.

TABC and Donna police officers raided the business on Sept. 11, where they found a total of 18 grams of cocaine in 40 baggies, the complaint stated. Marijuana, crack cocaine and crack pipes were also found at the location.

Lopez was identified as a customer who was arrested as part of the raid during the investigation.

During an interview with investigators, Guerra confessed to selling the narcotics, and said Herrera provided the drugs and hired employees with the condition they sell drugs for him at the store, the complaints say.

All four individuals were booked into the Hidalgo County jail on multiple drug charges.

Guerra is the only suspect who remains jailed in connection with the investigation.