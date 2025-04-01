Records: Open alcohol containers found inside vehicle that caused deadly Alamo crash

According to a criminal complaint, open alcohol containers were found inside a Ford F-150 that caused a crash that killed a child.

The driver of the Ford was identified as Saul Xavier Gonzalez.

As previously reported, the crash occurred on January 16 at the 200 block of Crockett Avenue in Alamo. The child was hospitalized for a week in critical condition before dying from his injuries.

The complaint said officers who responded to the crash saw two open alcohol containers inside the Ford and were "cold to the touch." They also found an open 12-pack of beer inside the vehicle.

Witnesses said they saw the Ford traveling at a high rate of speed and struck a Chevy Malibu, according to the complaint.

The Malibu was carrying three individuals at the time of the crash, including the child.

The complaint said the witness saw a man, later identified as Gonzalez, limping on foot away from the crash. The witness said Gonzalez appeared to be talking on the phone at the time.

Investigators found a company card inside the Ford. They made contact with the company, who confirmed the Ford was a company truck and assigned to Gonzalez, according to the complaint.

Investigators with the Alamo Police Department conducted surveillance at the home of Brandon Cyril Rich-Avalos, a known associate of Gonzalez, according to the complaint.

A 2008 Honda Civic was seen arriving at the residence. Investigators made contact with the occupants, identified as Rich-Avalos and Jackie Lynn Solis, according to the complaint.

The complaint said investigators detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search was conducted and investigators found marijuana and Xanax inside the vehicle. Both Rich-Avalos and Solis denied ownership of the narcotics.

Investigators questioned Rich-Avalos on Gonzalez's whereabouts, but he denied knowing where he was, according to the complaint. Investigators asked to search the residence, and Rich-Avalos gave consent.

The complaint said investigators knocked on the door and Gonzalez answered; he was placed under arrest. Investigators also found more narcotics after searching the home.

Gonzalez was charged on multiple counts of collision involving personal injury and several counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Hidalgo County records show Gonzalez is still in custody on a $380,000 bond.