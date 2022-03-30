Red Cross looking for volunteers

Wildfires across the Valley been keeping the Red Cross busy.

One of the things they've been doing is bringing food and water to the first responders fighting those fires, which are often in remote areas to begin with.

Dr. David Luna, the executive director of the South Texas Red Cross says they are also working with area cities to get emergency shelters set up.

"We had a practice and we had about 30, 40 volunteers which was fantastic," Luna said. "It was an all-day event where volunteers practiced everything from registration all through the dormitory area. We had beds, cots, and blankets."