Red-Crowned Parrot thriving in Valley urban areas

When you look around the Valley cities, all that concrete, nonnative landscaped plants, even climate change, may not sound inviting to wild animals, but one animal is thriving on it.

The Red-Crowed Parrot.

Fireman's Park in McAllen is a favorite spot for birder Ryan Rodriguez, so see the parrots as the sun sets.

"Just south of us, there's a neighborhood with big old trees, and they really like that," Rodriguez said.

The Red-Crowned Parrot's original home range is northeast Mexico, but they ended up in the Valley decades ago, possibly by flying or in part because of people taking them home as pets.

Now there are populations in Brownsville, Harlingen and McAllen.

"They're just fun to watch. They're fighting with each other and like biting each other's feathers off, chasing each other. Yeah, they're just fun birds to watch," Rodriguez said.

A study announced by Texas A&M University says Red-Crowned Parrots have a bright future.

Researchers looked to what the birds like, and it turns out they like urban areas, and high temps. Those two things are expected to increase. Researchers believe the population in the Valley is 675.

