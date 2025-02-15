Region One offering free GED classes to Valley residents

Region One is offering Rio Grande Valley residents a chance to obtain their GED or take English as a Second Language class.

Region One Director of Workforce Partnership Initiatives Arcelia "Shelly" Sanchez speaks with Channel 5 News' Gloria Walker about these free classes and how adults in Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy County can sign up.

Participants must bring a valid ID to the in-person sessions to register. Below is a list of scheduled classes.

For more information, click here.

GED Registration & Testing:

Tuesday, February 18 at 5 p.m.

Ollie O'Grady Elementary School

810 W Griffin Pkwy, Mission

Wednesday, February 19 at 1:30 p.m.

Region One at McAllen

4305 N McColl Rd, McAllen

English as a second language Registration & Testing:

Tuesday, February 18 at 1 p.m.

Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community?Resource Center

509 E. Earling Rd., San Juan

Thursday, February 20 at 5:30 p.m.

San Carlos Endowment Center

107 Sunflower Rd, Edinburg

Friday, February 21 at 9 a.m.

Donna Learning & Development Center

2110 E Hester Ave, Donna

Friday, February 21 at 9 a.m.

‍Speer Memorial Library

801 E. 12th St., Mission

Tuesday, February 25 at 1 p.m.

Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community?Resource Center

509 E. Earling Rd., San Juan