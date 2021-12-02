Remains found in Arroyo identified as missing man, Harlingen police confirms

Harlingen police on Thursday confirmed that human remains found in the Arroyo last month have been identified as missing man 56-year-old Rickey Lee Rowlett.

Rowlett was last seen leaving Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen on Nov. 4, 2021.

RELATED: Family continues searching for missing Weslaco man

Harlingen police recovered the human remains from the Arroyo on Nov. 15.

The case remains under investigation.