x

Remains found in Arroyo identified as missing man, Harlingen police confirms

6 hours 22 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, December 02 2021 Dec 2, 2021 December 02, 2021 2:58 PM December 02, 2021 in News - Local

Harlingen police on Thursday confirmed that human remains found in the Arroyo last month have been identified as missing man 56-year-old Rickey Lee Rowlett. 

Rowlett was last seen leaving Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen on Nov. 4, 2021. 

RELATEDFamily continues searching for missing Weslaco man

Harlingen police recovered the human remains from the Arroyo on Nov. 15. 

The case remains under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days