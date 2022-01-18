Renovations underway at Isla Blanca Park

Renovations are coming to the entrance of a popular location at South Padre Island.

The renovations two new toll booths, an automated reentry lane and a more modernized toll collection system for Isla Blanca Park.

Cameron County Parks Director Joe E. Vega says the improvement will allow better access into the park.

Vega said over $30 million of improvement have gone into Isla Blanca Park to bring in two beachfront pavilions, a boardwalk and new parking spots.

The new renovations are just under $400,000.

Watch the video above for the full story.