Renovations underway at Isla Blanca Park
Renovations are coming to the entrance of a popular location at South Padre Island.
The renovations two new toll booths, an automated reentry lane and a more modernized toll collection system for Isla Blanca Park.
Cameron County Parks Director Joe E. Vega says the improvement will allow better access into the park.
Vega said over $30 million of improvement have gone into Isla Blanca Park to bring in two beachfront pavilions, a boardwalk and new parking spots.
The new renovations are just under $400,000.
