Repairs to small business in Alamo after robbery will cost thousands

An Alamo business was targeted after a thief broke in, causing thousands in damages.

The owners of Carvision are hoping people can help police track down the suspect.

The business is located off Expressway 83 and Alamo Road, and the owners say they've been in business for 15 years.

This is the second time they've been burglarized, the last time being 10 years ago.

The owners were at home asleep when they woke up to notifications on their cellphones from their security system.

"We usually get a notification on the cell phone from the garage, the spiders and stuff, but we usually don't get a notification from inside here," Owner Alexis Leon said.

Surveillance video shows a man climbing a fence that leads to the side of the business, and the suspect is seen turning off the electricity to the store just before he broke in.

"He knew what he was doing, he had a mask. He went behind the store and turned off everything and then decided to break in," Leon said.

The owners said a cement block was used, so the suspect could break in.

"We work so hard for us to continue. Even through right now, it's really slow, we're working so hard for the business to stay running, and then we have this happening, and it's just like..." Leon said.

The suspect only made off with rolls of coins, but it's the damage to the building that is really going to hurt the owners' pocketbook.

Their alarm panel was ripped off the wall, and the front door window smashed open. The owners said repairs are going to run into the thousands.

"The alarm itself, the panel, is like $3,000. The frame, the door, that's another $1,000 to $2,000. We need a brand new cash register because it's all messed up. Probably above $10,000 with everything," Leon said.

Alamo Police Chief Richard Ozuna says investigators have reviewed the surveillance video.

"We believe it's a Hispanic male young male with a hoodie. Anybody who has information, please contact us at the pd," Ozuna said.

Officers are now working to track down leads. The Leon family says they may be able to help identify the suspect.

"We believe that this individual has probably come in the store either to buy something or to ask for information," Leon said.

Anyone with any information about the robbery is urged to call Alamo police at (956) 702-8477.