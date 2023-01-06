Repairs to vehicle damaged by water line break in Harlingen to be paid for by AT&T

AT&T will pay for the damage caused by a Wednesday water line break in Harlingen that left a mother carless.

Subcontractors working with AT&T were working in a neighborhood and hit a water line, according to Harlingen Water Works.

The line ruptured, and water got into the car of a woman living next to the water line.

“My front window is broken and then by back window is broken and it's all flooded; I’m carless for now,” the woman said. “I use it to take my kids where they need to go, the doctor, therapy, school, everywhere.”