Repairs underway after road crew hit gas line in South McAllen

MCALLEN – Repairs to a broken gas line continues south of McAllen.

The gas leak was reported between 23rd and 10th streets on Dicker Road, just north of Payne Arena.

Authorities say a construction crew out working on the road hit the line Monday morning.

No immediate danger or mandatory evacuation was issued for the area.

The repair is expected to be complete by Monday evening.