Repairs underway after road crew hit gas line in South McAllen
MCALLEN – Repairs to a broken gas line continues south of McAllen.
The gas leak was reported between 23rd and 10th streets on Dicker Road, just north of Payne Arena.
Authorities say a construction crew out working on the road hit the line Monday morning.
No immediate danger or mandatory evacuation was issued for the area.
The repair is expected to be complete by Monday evening.
More News
News Video
-
UPDATE: Convicted former Valley priest John Feit dies in prison
-
Harlingen police investigating 2 cases possibly linking to each other
-
CBP processing floral gifts at Valley ports of entry ahead of Valentine's...
-
Former La Joya mayor out on bond after pleading not guilty to...
-
Woman worried about stray dogs in Donna neighborhood