Report: COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to increase in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Monday reported one coronavirus-related death and 442 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

A man in his 60s from Pharr died as a result of the virus. He was not vaccinated, according to the report.

The 442 new cases include 290 confirmed cases, 147 probable cases and five suspect cases.

The people are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 37 12-19 51 20s 126 30s 68 40s 59 50s 43 60s 35 70+ 23 Total: 442

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased from 164 on Friday to 178 people on Monday. The hospitalizations include 163 adults and 15 pediatric patients.

Of those hospitalized patients, 45 of them are in intensive care units. They include 43 adult patients and two pediatric patients.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported 33 new staff infections and 133 student infections on Thursday.

A total of 1,532 staff members and 5,318 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 125,730 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,536 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 1,863 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.