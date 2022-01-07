Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 471 positive cases

Photo credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related death and 471 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

A man in his 70s from Mission died as a result of the virus. He was vaccinated, according to the report.

The 471 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 51 12-19 44 20s 106 30s 75 40s 77 50s 55 60s 26 70+ 37 Total: 471

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased from 162 on Thursday to 164 people on Friday. The hospitalizations include 146 adults and 18 pediatric patients.

Of those hospitalized patients, 46 of them are in intensive care units. They include 44 adult patients and two pediatric patients.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported 31 new staff infections and 144 student infections on Thursday.

A total of 1,499 staff members and 5,185 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 125,288 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,535 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 1,793 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.