COVID-19 hospitalizations jump to 162 in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 398 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the two deceased individuals – a man in his 50s from Mercedes and a Weslaco man over the age of 70 – one was not vaccinated, according to the report.

The 398 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 69 12-19 61 20s 110 30s 48 40s 45 50s 33 60s 14 70+ 18 Total: 398

COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped from 149 on Wednesday to 162 people on Thursday. The hospitalizations include 141 adults and 21 pediatric patients.

Of those hospitalized patients, 43 of them are in intensive care units. They include 42 adult patients and one pediatric patient.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported 216 new staff infections and 446 student infections on Thursday.

A total of 1,468 staff members and 5,041 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 124,817 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,534 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 1,650 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.