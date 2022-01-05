COVID-19 hospitalizations jump to 149 in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 220 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

A man in his 50s from Donna died as a result of the virus. He was not vaccinated, according to the report.

The 220 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 32 12-19 29 20s 51 30s 40 40s 29 50s 15 60s 15 70+ 9 Total: 220

COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped from 93 people on Tuesday to 149 people on Wednesday. The hospitalizations include 132 adults and 17 pediatric patients.

The number of hospitalized patients in intensive care units also climbed up from 25 patients on Tuesday to 41 patients on Wednesday. They include 39 adult patients and two pediatric patients.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported 389 new staff infections and 109 student infections on Wednesday.

A total of 1,252 staff members and 4,595 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 124,419 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,532 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 1,543 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

