Five cases of omicron variant reported in Hidalgo County

Five cases of the omicron variant have been reported in Hidalgo County, Health and Human Services Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Olivarez said Tuesday.

Of the five cases, four are adults and one is a pediatric case. Three of the four adults were fully vaccinated, and the other adult was partially vaccinated. The pediatric case was not vaccinated, according to a statement from the county.

“Given the contagious nature of this variant, we have long suspected that Omicron was present in Hidalgo County,” Olivarez said. “But these cases were the first official confirmation by the state.”

Tuesday’s announcement comes a day after Cameron County reported its first case of the omicron variant in their county. On Tuesday, Hidalgo County also reported 474 new cases of the disease and three-coronavirus related deaths.

In a statement, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said he is in contact with local and state health experts to determine if any new course of action is needed.

“I have no current plans to interrupt commerce with any type of closures,” Cortez said. “The community already knows that the best course of action is what health experts have been saying for nearly two years now – avoid crowds, practice good hygiene, wear facial coverings and isolate yourselves if you test positive for COVID.”

Health experts also encourage people to get vaccinated.