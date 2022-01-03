Cameron County confirms first COVID-19 omicron variant case in the Valley

The Cameron County Public Health Department on Monday confirmed the first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant in the Valley.

According to a news release, a 29-year-old Brownsville woman tested positive for the omicron variant. Authorities said the woman was fully vaccinated but had not yet received a booster shot.

"As we have suspected, and have now confirmed, the Omicron variant is spreading in Cameron County as it is in other parts of the nation and is likely a major factor in the current spike in cases," Cameron County Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo said in the news release. "We continue to stress the importance of being fully vaccinated, getting boosted, and wearing masks to protect yourself and others against COVID-19."

Cameron County leaders continue to push for vaccinations and urge residents to follow safety guidelines for COVID-19.

"With COVID cases on the rise and influenza season present, we must continue trying our best and avoid situations that may compromise our own health and that of our loved ones," Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said in the news release. "Please follow prevention methods to avoid a severe illness and contact our public health hotline should you have questions regarding vaccine availability and boosters. Remember, unfortunately, the antibody treatment to fight the Omicron variant remains unavailable statewide. Let's continue with all safeguards."

Cameron County Public Health continues to emphasize the importance of following COVID-19 prevention methods: