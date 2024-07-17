Reportan alto tráfico tras accidente vehicular en Queen Isabella Causeway
El Departamento de Seguridad Pública de Texas está investigando un accidente de dos vehículos en Queen Isabella Causeway en la Isla del Padre Sur.
El accidente involucró a una camioneta Mercedes y un vehículo Ford en el carril en dirección oeste, según María Hernández, portavoz del DPS.
Según el informe, no se pusieron a disposición otros detalles. El tráfico está congestionado mientras DPS trabaja en la escena.
Noticias RGV tiene un equipo dirigiéndose al lugar, vuelva a consultar para obtener actualizaciones.
