'Reptile' looking man arraigned on murder charge in connection with McAllen shooting

A suspect who was described as a "reptile" was arraigned Monday in connection with a deadly Dec. 2022 shooting in McAllen.

Jayson Martinez Gonzalez is one of two suspects charged in the death of Jesus Sanchez.

A second individual, Reinaldo Sanchez Jr., is also facing charges in connection to the death.

According to a criminal complaint, officers with the McAllen Police Department responded to a residence off of Oakland and South 19 1/2 Street in McAllen on December 20, 2022, where they found Sanchez's body.

A resident in the area heard three loud pops when the shooting happened, the complaint stated.

In the complaint, Gonzalez was described by witnesses as a reptile due to the tattoos covering his face.

During questioning, Gonzalez admitted to walking toward the residence with Reinaldo.

In a letter to the judge, Gonzalez said he is innocent and named Reinaldo as Sanchez's killer.

Gonzalez remains jailed, while Reinaldo is out on bond, court records indicate.