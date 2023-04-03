'Reptile' looking man arraigned on murder charge in connection with McAllen shooting
A suspect who was described as a "reptile" was arraigned Monday in connection with a deadly Dec. 2022 shooting in McAllen.
Jayson Martinez Gonzalez is one of two suspects charged in the death of Jesus Sanchez.
A second individual, Reinaldo Sanchez Jr., is also facing charges in connection to the death.
According to a criminal complaint, officers with the McAllen Police Department responded to a residence off of Oakland and South 19 1/2 Street in McAllen on December 20, 2022, where they found Sanchez's body.
A resident in the area heard three loud pops when the shooting happened, the complaint stated.
In the complaint, Gonzalez was described by witnesses as a reptile due to the tattoos covering his face.
During questioning, Gonzalez admitted to walking toward the residence with Reinaldo.
In a letter to the judge, Gonzalez said he is innocent and named Reinaldo as Sanchez's killer.
Gonzalez remains jailed, while Reinaldo is out on bond, court records indicate.
