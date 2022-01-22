Republicans look to change traditional Democrat voting trends in the Valley
Democrats have a huge edge with Valley voters for years, but results from recent elections have invigorated Republicans in this major blue region of the state.
Republican candidates for statewide races are taking note of the change.
Several visits from Republican leaders such as Texas attorney general candidate George P. Bush and Gov. Greg Abbott have visited the Valley.
The Hidalgo County Republican chair says the building of a border wall, immigration and disagreements with President Biden on those issues inspired more local Republican voters to participate in elections.
