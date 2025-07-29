Residentes de San Benito afectados tras rotura de una tubería de agua
Una rotura en la tubería de agua está afectando actualmente a algunos residentes de San Benito, según la portavoz municipal, Cristina García.
Los residentes de la zona de la calle Violeta se están viendo afectados por la rotura.
“Nuestros equipos están en el lugar trabajando con rapidez para restablecer el servicio”, dijo García, y añadió que la tubería de agua debería estar restablecida para las 7 p. m. del lunes.
