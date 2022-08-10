Residents elect new mayor in Palmhurst, unofficial election results show
Residents in Palmhurst elected a new mayor during a Wednesday special election.
Fred del Barrio more than 52% of the vote, according to unofficial election results from the Hidalgo County Elections Department.
del Barrio faced three candidates on the ballot - Israel Silva, Ricka Tijerina and Eddie Montalvo.
Wednesday’s special election was called after former Mayor Ramiro Rodriguez was reelected in May, but died before Election Day.
All voting results are unofficial until they’ve been certified by the city.
More News
News Video
-
DPS: One dead, two hospitalized after crash north of Weslaco
-
Update: Attempted kidnapping suspect in custody, Donna police say
-
Los Fresnos enacts water restrictions as part of drought contingency plan
-
Cameron County judge signs disaster declaration in response to drought conditions
-
Palmhurst residents to elect next mayor