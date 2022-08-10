Residents elect new mayor in Palmhurst, unofficial election results show

Residents in Palmhurst elected a new mayor during a Wednesday special election.

Fred del Barrio more than 52% of the vote, according to unofficial election results from the Hidalgo County Elections Department.

del Barrio faced three candidates on the ballot - Israel Silva, Ricka Tijerina and Eddie Montalvo.

Wednesday’s special election was called after former Mayor Ramiro Rodriguez was reelected in May, but died before Election Day.

All voting results are unofficial until they’ve been certified by the city.