Residents line up to register for mass COVID-19 vaccination event

5 hours 45 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, January 12 2021 Jan 12, 2021 January 12, 2021 6:29 AM January 12, 2021 in News - Local
By: Christian Colón

Many Rio Grande Valley residents lined up Monday for a chance at receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at HEB Park in Edinburg. 

More than 6,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were available for those who are 65 and older or 18 and older with a chronic medical condition. 

Due to heavy traffic, all doses were accounted for by 8:30 p.m. 

Watch the video for the full story.

