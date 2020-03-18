Results pending for suspected COVID-19 case in Matamoros

Tamaulipas is waiting to get results for three suspected cases of COVID-19 across the state.



According to State Health Secretary Dr. Gloria Molina, there are three people who met the criteria for testing in Reynosa, Cuidad Victoria and Matamoros.



Results are expected Wednesday evening in the cases out of Reynosa and Cuidad Victoria. They anticipate the diagnosis of the Matamoros case until Thursday. That was just identified Wednesday after a local Mexican family traveled to California and the five year-old girl started exhibiting symptoms for COVID-19.



The state of Tamaulipas still only has one confirmed case in Tampico from a man who traveled from Malasia.