Retired DEA agent reacts to Gov. Abbott's executive order declaring cartels as terrorists

A retired agent with the Drug Enforcement Agency is reacting after Gov. Greg Abbott issued a Wednesday executive order that declared Mexican cartels as terrorists.

The order means arrested cartel members could face more significant charges, and Abbott called on Biden to also make the designation.

“The cartels don't care, they're not going to be measuring to see if it's less than two milligrams,” retired DEA Agent Leonardo Silva Said. “They're just going to put whatever, and if it's a lethal dose then, that's the way it is - because a lot of people are dying from fentanyl overdose."

Silva says the order could also change how relations with Mexico.

“Then we can put sanctions on the country, more power to do other things, to pressure them to do something in their country to stop this problem,” Silva said, adding that a move like that would also give more funding to Border Patrol.

According to Abbott, the state saw an 89% increase in fentanyl related deaths in 2021 compared to the year before.