RGV Ballet performs "The Nutcracker" despite pandemic
The RGV Ballet had a chance to perform the "The Nutcracker" this year despite COVID-19.
Dancers danced with masks and were able to bring a live performance to the McAllen Performing Arts Center on Dec. 6.
"We're really fortunate to be able to do this, because not many studios and not many companies around the world can say that they can perform live for people," Performer Sophia Rios said.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville teacher's YouTube channel racks up more than 1 million views, one...
-
RGV educators ask Gov. Abbot to prioritize school staff for coronavirus vaccine
-
RGV Ballet performs "The Nutcracker" despite pandemic
-
Miss South Texas uses social media savvy to help overlooked nonprofits
-
Oil tank explodes in Corpus Christi, injuring 7 people