RGV high school baseball regional semifinal preview: Palmview Lobos

The Palmview Lobos are finally in the regional finals.

The Lobos have been one of the best baseball teams in the Valley for much of the past half decade, racking up numerous district titles and playoffs wins. For the first time, they've punched their tickets to the regional finals.

The team has only lost two games since the start of April and now are just two wins away from the state semifinals.

"Smithson is a really good team, what we've seen in them and what we hear about them," Palmview head coach Manuel 'Ricky' Garcia Jr. said. "They've a very solid team. We've just gotta come out and play Lobo baseball to come out and see what we can do."

"We're in the elite eight now, so everybody's good right now," Palmview senior infielder and pitcher Mateo Garcia said. "There's no easy way out. There's no easy teams now. It's gonna be a good test of us, and I think we're ready for it."

Staring across the diamond at the Lobos will be the Smithson Valley Rangers. The Rangers are in the same district as Palmview's opponent from last round, New Braunfels. That matchup has the Lobos prepared for what kind of a challenge they'll be presented with this week.

"We play until the final out. Whether it's two games, three games, 13 innings, 7 innings. We're gonna play until the final out," Palmview senior third baseman Adrian Garza said. "We're gonna show them what we have. We all life each other up whether it's going wrong or it's going bad, and we always pray to god."

The series starts on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. in Beeville. Game 2 is set for Saturday and Game 3 (if necessary) will be played as part of a doubleheader.