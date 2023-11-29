RGV Humane Society executive director resigns, interim appointed

The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society has a new leader.

The shelter's board of director's has appointed Melissa Saldana as the interim executive director after former director Luis Quintanilla resigned.

"The Board extends its deepest gratitude to Mr. Quintanilla for his dedicated service and wishes him the very best in his future endeavors," the shelter said in a press release.

Quintanilla served as the executive director for the last three years.

The board of director's say they will now begin the search to find a permanent person to lead the shelter.