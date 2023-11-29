RGV Humane Society: No cases of mysterious dog respiratory illness in shelters

Rio Grande Valley animal officials say they have not seen any cases of a mysterious respiratory illness that's spreading among dogs across the country.

"Down here in the Rio Grande Valley, thankfully, we haven't been seeing that typical issue with dogs," Maria Villagomez with the RGV Humane Society said.

Veterinarians say they don't know what the illness exactly is, but it starts off like a kennel cough, in some cases it can be deadly. They say there's still a lot to learn about this disease.