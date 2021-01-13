RGV residents received first doses of COVID-19 vaccine at PSJA Early College High School Wednesday

PSJA Early College High School in San Juan held a vaccination clinic for those qualifying for the vaccine.

Eddie Olivarez, the chief administrative officer for Hidalgo County's Health and Human Services said the main priority with these vaccination sites is to make sure the elderly and frontline workers all have a fair chance at receiving the vaccine before the general public.

"So how can we say that this younger population will have a priority over this older population - they're the highest at risk," Olivarez said. "We need to look at ourselves to be that moral compass in our community."

Olivarez said Hidalgo County is also working to try taking COVID-19 vaccine out to retirement homes and other elderly communities.

PSJA Early College High School will be holding another event at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

