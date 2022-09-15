x

RGV Toros making playoff push

Wednesday, September 14 2022
By: Brandon Benitez

EDINBURG, Texas -- Rio Grande Valley FC has lost just one of their last seven games.

This recent run has kept them alive for a USL playoff appearance. They're still on the outside looking in, but ready to keep the good form going.

