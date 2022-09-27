RGV Veterans Cemetery designated as one of four Purple Heart cemeteries

The Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission is now the third of four state cemeteries that is officially designated as a Purple Heart Cemetery.

Gov. Gregg Abbott issued a proclamation that designated the cemetery as a Purple Heart Cemetery through the Texas land board.

"It's the only award you can get in the US military that isn't subjected to favoritism or biased," RGV Veterans Cemetery spokesperson George Rice said. " There's only one way to ear in, and only one way to get it."

Tuesday's recognition will honor the sacrifices of those men and women that have received the Purple Heart Medal, by offering headstones, and recognizing their act of heroism.

"People say that any recipient of the Purple Heart Medal is a hero," Commander of Purple Heart Chapter Tony Cordova said. "Not so, I think the heroes are the ones that didn't come back."

"It's just another feather in my hat, and reason to be proud," Cordova said. "And to honor all the Purple Heart veterans that are buried here, and those that are on their way."

The RGV's Purple Heart Chapter, Patriot's Riders, Marine Corps League, and other military veterans gathered at the cemetery Tuesday.

They say there are glad to see the proclamation was finally made.

"It's just another in the long line of awards and recognition that are given to the veterans," Cardova said. "Especially the Purple Heart recipients."

The state veteran's cemetery will also now have a dedicated parking area space for combat wounded veterans.