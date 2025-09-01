x

RGV Vipers Joseph Blair named Head Coach of NBA G League United

1 hour 26 minutes 7 seconds ago Sunday, August 31 2025 Aug 31, 2025 August 31, 2025 11:22 PM August 31, 2025 in Sports

The RGV Vipers Head Coach Joseph Blair will Coach the NBA G League United Team at the 2025 FIBA Intercontinental Cup. 

The Cup is set to take place in Singapore from September 19th through the 21st at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.The NBA G-League United is a team of select G League players and staff that are chosen to represent the league in international tournaments and exhibition games. 

The NBA G-League United team is set to play their first game on September 18th against Flamengo. 

