RGV Vipers Joseph Blair named Head Coach of NBA G League United
The RGV Vipers Head Coach Joseph Blair will Coach the NBA G League United Team at the 2025 FIBA Intercontinental Cup.
The Cup is set to take place in Singapore from September 19th through the 21st at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.The NBA G-League United is a team of select G League players and staff that are chosen to represent the league in international tournaments and exhibition games.
The NBA G-League United team is set to play their first game on September 18th against Flamengo.
