RGV West All-Stars mount huge late-inning comeback to win 2025 RGV Softball All-Star Game

The RGV West All-Stars took down the RGV East All-Stars 15-11 in the RGV Softball All-Star Game on Thursday night.

The East All-Stars took an early 3-0 lead thanks to big hits in the third inning from Harlingen South stars Kailee Silva and Lexi Sandoval. Silva blasted a two-run homer to left to open up the run-scoring and Sandoval followed that up with a triple, later scoring on an infield grounder.

That lead would balloon to 6-0 for the East, but the West All-Stars stormed back in the fifth inning. A two-run double from Paris Mederez started a rally that would result in six runs for the West in that inning. They followed that up with nine runs in the sixth, led by MVP Alexa Avila as the West took the victory 15-11.

"Being able to help each other out as they go up to bat, I think that's the most important thing and that's why the rally kept going," Avila said of the big innings that powered the way to victory.

"I think this is the cherry on top. I'm so happy," Avila added when talking about her MVP-winning performance. "I'm really proud of myself for coming this far, for doing what I did at the plate, I'm just really happy. Happy with everybody."