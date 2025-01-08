x

RGV Women's Chamber of Commerce prepara su próximo evento 'Hoops & Heels'

2 hours 41 minutes 4 seconds ago Wednesday, January 08 2025 Jan 8, 2025 January 08, 2025 1:21 PM January 08, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Nos visita Mayra Sánchez, por parte de RGV Women's Chamber of Commerce. Conversamos de  los detalles de su próximo evento.

Redes:

Facebook

Instagram

Web

Ubicacion del evento:

629 N 5th Ave, Edinburg, TX 78541, United States

Vea el video para la entrevista completa

