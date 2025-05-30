Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new affordable housing units in Brownsville

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday for new, affordable housing units in Brownsville.

The BCC Village Townhomes, located on Mayorca Court near Ruben Torres Boulevard, has nine units ready for rent, and another 23 in construction.

“It’s a great day for Brownsville to be able to expand our access to affordable housing,” Brownsville Mayor John Cowen said. “It's a real need in the community. We have a year and a half waitlist for housing vouchers at the affordable housing for the housing authority.”

The entire project will cost nearly $10 million.

Part of it is being funded with a grant from the Texas General Land Office.

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham was at the ceremony.

“Every Texan deserves access to safe, resilient housing—especially those hit hardest by past disasters,” Buckingham said in a statement. “BCC Village Townhomes represent the kind of future-focused investment that strengthens communities and helps provide much needed affordable rental housing for our working class neighbors.”

Those interested in moving in can call the Brownsville Housing Authority.