Ribbon-cutting held for new park in Edinburg

A ribbon-cutting was held on Monday in Edinburg for the new De Zavala Park.

The park cost an estimated $1.5 million and is located on north Mon Mack Road. It includes a walking trail, a splash pad and other sports fields for people to play in.

"There was a vision 10 years ago, and the school district couldn't do something like this by ourselves. The city was very interested in bringing high quality outdoor spaces to this part of the city," Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Mario Salinas said.

The park's basketball court also has a canopy, so people can play and still stay protected from the sun.