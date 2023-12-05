x

Ribbon-cutting held for new park in Edinburg

7 hours 9 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, December 05 2023 Dec 5, 2023 December 05, 2023 12:22 PM December 05, 2023 in News - Local

A ribbon-cutting was held on Monday in Edinburg for the new De Zavala Park.

The park cost an estimated $1.5 million and is located on north Mon Mack Road. It includes a walking trail, a splash pad and other sports fields for people to play in.

"There was a vision 10 years ago, and the school district couldn't do something like this by ourselves. The city was very interested in bringing high quality outdoor spaces to this part of the city," Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Mario Salinas said.

The park's basketball court also has a canopy, so people can play and still stay protected from the sun.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days